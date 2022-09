Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, Hanover and other defendants to New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Whiteman Osterman & Hanna on behalf of Impero Waste Services, seeks coverage for an alleged breach of a representations-and-warranties clause in an asset purchase agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-00726, Impero Waste Services LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 6:12 PM