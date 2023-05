Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by attorney Matthew S. Brown on behalf of Impact Property Management. The case is 5:23-cv-00163, Impact Property Management, LLC v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Impact Property Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Matthew S Brown

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw - Paintsville

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract