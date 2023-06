News From Law.com

Industry experts are giving mixed reviews to a new agreement between former Coinbase employees and the Securities Exchange Commission in a crypto-linked civil fight. The judgment, signed by Western District of Washington District Court Judge Tana Lin Thursday evening, restrains former Coinbase employees Ishan and Nikhil Wahi from ever participating in the securities market again as well as paying disgorgement for the "ill-gotten gains."

Cryptocurrency

June 02, 2023, 2:15 PM

