Immunized From Negligence: Law Shields Health Care Facilitie...

Following several consolidated wrongful-death suits against a nursing home involving decedents who died from COVID-19 complications at the beginning of the pandemic, a certified question came before the Appellate Court of Illinois, Second District: Does Executive Order No. 2020-19 provide "blanket immunity for ordinary negligence [claims] to healthcare facilities that rendered assistance to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic"? After modifying the question, the court answered in the affirmative, in an Aug. 17 opinion, authored by Justice Susan F. Hutchinson.

August 21, 2023, 1:59 PM

