News From Law.com

The Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review failed to develop a "strategic workforce plan" to address its staffing shortfall while its courts are suffering a backlog of 1.8 million pending cases, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Wednesday. The report, "Immigration Courts: Action Needed to Address Workforce, Performance, and Data Management Challenges," followed the GAO's 6-year-old recommendation that EOIR develop a staffing and management plan.

April 27, 2023, 5:24 PM

nature of claim: /