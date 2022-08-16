News From Law.com

Immigration Advocates Sue LexisNexis Over Personal Data | La...

Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is "a grave threat to civil liberties," the activists and two immigration advocacy groups argued. The lawsuit asks a Cook County judge to prevent the data broker from selling personal information without consent.

Georgia

August 16, 2022, 8:40 PM