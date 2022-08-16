Immigration Advocates Sue LexisNexis Over Personal Data | La...

News From Law.com

Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is "a grave threat to civil liberties," the activists and two immigration advocacy groups argued. The lawsuit asks a Cook County judge to prevent the data broker from selling personal information without consent.

August 16, 2022, 8:40 PM