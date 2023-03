News From Law.com

Democratic New York lawmakers and advocates lobbied in the Capitol for $120 million to fuel a first-in-the-nation bill that would establish a right to counsel in immigration court proceedings. The measure would boost the capacity of legal service providers to an estimated 65,000 people who lack access to representation in immigration court, advocates said.

New York

March 17, 2023, 5:45 PM

