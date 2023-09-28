Who Got The Work

Potter Anderson & Corroon partners David E. Moore and Bindu Ann Palapura have stepped in to defend Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel on behalf of ImmerVision Inc., asserts a single patent related to the ultra wide lens assembly on iPhone 15 products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-01012, ImmerVision, Inc. v. Apple Inc.

Technology

September 28, 2023, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

ImmerVision, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Llp

defendants

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

Potter Anderson & Corroon

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims