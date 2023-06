Who Got The Work

Gavin W. Skok of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Valve, operator of the video game distribution platform Steam, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed May 15 in Washington Western District Court by the Folio Law Group on behalf of Immersion Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00712, Immersion Corporation v. Valve Corporation.

Gaming & Esports

June 06, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Immersion Corporation

Plaintiffs

Folio Law Group PLLC

defendants

Valve Corporation

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims