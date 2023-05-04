Immediation, Conflict Resolution Nonprofit Release New Arbit...

News From Law.com

The International Institute of Conflict Prevention & Resolution, a nonprofit conflict resolution organization, partnered with online dispute platform Immediation to announce the launch of the CPR Dispute Resolution's Complete Case Platform on Thursday. Representatives from CPR and Immediation told Legaltech News that the product was largely an output of pandemic-era virtual proceedings. It leverages Immediation's online platform and capabilities, while relying on CPR's experience and database of conflict resolution to target the pain points of those in arbitration.

May 04, 2023, 9:01 AM

