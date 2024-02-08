Who Got The Work

Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Armin Ghiam has entered an appearance for Energy Med and Bryant Meyers in a pending lawsuit alleging product disparagement and trade libel. The complaint, filed Dec. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Sauchik & Giyaur on behalf of Imedia NY d/b/a HealthyLine, a seller of heat therapy products, accuses the defendants of claiming falsely that Healthyline products are ineffective and harmful for consumer use. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:23-cv-09470, Imedia NY, Inc. v. Meyers et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 08, 2024, 9:29 AM

