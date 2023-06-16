Imagine My wonder: Court Disgorges $29M Trust | Law.com Rada...

News From Law.com

The father said theirs was more than a father-son relationship. They were "best friends," but a Texas jury found the son betrayed a trust, even though he was never formally the asset manager of a multimillion-dollar fortune. The Thirteenth District Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a Travis County district court's jury verdict and the court's final judgment in Ahlgren III v. Ahlgren Jr., stating the evidence supported a finding that an express or informal trust existed and was breached. For 22 years, Frank Ahlgren III managed his father Frank Ahlgren Jr.'s assets. But in 2019, when Frank Jr. asked his son to return his assets, the son allegedly said he owed his father nothing, court records reveal.

Cryptocurrency

June 16, 2023, 2:31 PM

nature of claim: /