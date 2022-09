News From Law.com

Three federal judges, who sit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, entered rulings finding the payment arrangements merchant cash advance companies provided are loans and not, as these businesses asserted, a true sale of receivables. Merchant cash advance companies all rely on laws developed in New York that found that the way they do business was legal.

Banking & Financial Services

September 07, 2022, 5:25 PM