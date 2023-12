News From Law.com

Former Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace, who retired from the bench last week after 19 years, announced her candidacy for district attorney on Monday. Cacace, who spent the last 19 years as a judge, retired from the bench last week to pursue the run. The current DA, Miriam Rocah, announced in October that she would not be seeking reelection.

New York

December 13, 2023, 12:16 PM

nature of claim: /