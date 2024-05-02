News From Law.com

Attorney Frank A. Rubino is out a large sum of money, and has filed a lawsuit to get it back. He says a hacker is to blame for allowing a fraudulent wire transfer to occur, and he wants JPMorgan Chase & Co. held accountable. He also wants the name of the John Doe hacker. "I'm out 100,000 bucks, and Chase refuses to cooperate with us, provide us any information as to who owns the account, any of the facts, anything because they feel an obligation to protect the thief under their banking secrecy laws," Rubino said.

May 02, 2024, 5:32 PM

