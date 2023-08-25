Im Not So Sure: Judge Ho Splits With Majority Over $1.4M Str...

News From Law.com

An insurance company trying to dodge a $1.4 million judgment for 16 models that sued strip clubs in Houston got a win on appeal, but a dissenter argued the court should have deferred to the Texas Supreme Court. Judge James Ho of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said the majority, looking at a policy with two provisions "in irreconcilable conflict," opted on rendering a reasonable guess rather than sending the issue to the state. The lawsuit involves a declaratory judgment sought by the insurance company in The Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance v. Centerfolds.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 25, 2023, 6:13 PM

nature of claim: /