Im Not Changing a Thing: Lawyer Sticks to Strategy After Rel...

A civil case in Miami-Dade may have gotten the push it needed Friday in criminal court when two defendants in a high-profile rape case were handed a deal that will keep them out of prison. In Oct. of 2022, lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan removed a lawsuit against OnlyFans.com owner Fenix Internet LLC, content creator Michelson Romelus, and Bendjy Charles to Florida Southern District Court. In Jane Doe V. Fenix, LLC., Michelson Romelus & Bendjy Charles, Romelus and Charles are Miami-Dade County residents. Jane Doe is from Broward County.

Florida

May 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

