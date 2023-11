News From Law.com

The lookback window created under the Adult Survivor's Act may be closing, but relief will still be available to some under the lesser-known Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. "It's a less trodden trail," Carrie Goldberg of C.A. Goldberg said of litigating claims under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, or GMVPL. "There isn't as much case law."

New York

November 20, 2023, 4:32 PM

