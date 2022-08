News From Law.com

U.S. District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie of the Eastern District of New York is moving to inactive status after 36 years on the bench, he told the Law Journal Wednesday. Dearie, 78, assumed senior status in 2011. He presided over a wide range of cases, including those with defendants connected to organized crime, al-Qaeda and FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, during his career on the bench.

New York

August 24, 2022, 3:40 PM