Im a Conservative: Justices Side With Florida Judge on Parti...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court has decided on the fate of a civil and criminal court judge who openly admitted to being a conservative during an election campaign.And in doing so, the court clarified the use of the word conservative concerning judges and reelection campaigns.On Thursday, the state high court handed St. Johns Court Judge Casey Woolsey a public reprimand for only one of her two accused actions, which drew the attention of Florida's Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) regarding a reelection campaign voicemail and Facebook posts in 2022.

Government

June 20, 2024, 5:09 PM

nature of claim: /