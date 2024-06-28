Who Got The Work

Partner Brian D. Matty of Desmarais LLP has entered an appearance for Molecular Loop Biosciences Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, filed June 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Sidley Austin on behalf of Illumina Inc. and Verinata Health Inc., seeks a declaration of non-infringement of five of the defendant's patents pertaining to genetic sequencing technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Page Kelley, is 1:24-cv-11501, Illumina, Inc. et al v. Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 28, 2024, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Illumina, Inc.

Verinata Health, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sidley Austin

Defendants

Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc.

defendant counsels

Desmarais LLP

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims