New Suit

Illinois Union Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vue Pasco LLC d/b/a The Vue Gentlemens Club, Megan McGinley and other defendants on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Illinois Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying personal injury lawsuits arising from a motor vehicle collision allegedly caused by an intoxicated Vue patron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01414, Illinois Union Insurance Co. v. Vue Pasco LLC et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Union Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Jose Arazo

Megan Mcginley

Susan Morgan

The Vue Gentlemens Club

The Vue Pasco, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute