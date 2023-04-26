Illinois Union Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Club Valencia Condominium Owners Association on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff, seeks a declaration that Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant for two separate fires on the defendant's property because the condo units lacked hard-wired smoke detectors. The suit further contends that owners of the units where the fires originated altered their units before an investigation could take place, then blocked investigators from accessing the units to determine the causes of the fires. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01054, Illinois Union Insurance Co. v. Club Valencia Condominium Owners Association Inc.
Insurance
April 26, 2023, 1:59 PM