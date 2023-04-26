New Suit

Illinois Union Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Club Valencia Condominium Owners Association on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff, seeks a declaration that Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant for two separate fires on the defendant's property because the condo units lacked hard-wired smoke detectors. The suit further contends that owners of the units where the fires originated altered their units before an investigation could take place, then blocked investigators from accessing the units to determine the causes of the fires. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01054, Illinois Union Insurance Co. v. Club Valencia Condominium Owners Association Inc.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Union Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC

defendants

Club Valencia Condominium Owners Association, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute