Illinois Union Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CentraCare Health System on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by O'Meara Wagner and Hinkhouse Williams Walsh, seeks a declaration that Illinois Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying medical malpractice lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01325, Illinois Union Insurance Co. v. CentraCare Health System.

May 12, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Union Insurance Company

OMeara Leer Wagner Kohl

defendants

CentraCare Health System

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute