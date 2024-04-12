Who Got The Work

John P. Freedenberg of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for 11th Avenue Bike Shop in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Illinois Union Insurance, pursues claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective e-bike battery. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:24-cv-01465, Illinois Union Insurance Company v. 11th Avenue Bike Shop Inc.

Insurance

April 12, 2024, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Union Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

11th Avenue Bike Shop Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct