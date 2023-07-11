New Suit - Contract

Illinois Tool Works, a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, sued ATS Ohio for breach of contract on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gair Eberhard Nelson Dedinas, accuses the defendant of failing to deliver a functional system for assembling electric vehicle battery cans and seeks to recoup installment payments made to the defendant. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04471, Illinois Tool Works Inc. v. ATS Ohio Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 11, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gair Eberhard Nelson Dedinas Ltd

K&L Gates

defendants

ATS Ohio, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract