Illinois Rolls Out Slate of New Training Courses for Staff o...

News From Law.com

In an apparent boost to Illinois' "problem-solving courts," which are also known as specialty or therapeutic courts, 17 new courses providing training and guidance to those working in the both the state's newer PSC courts and its older ones will be offered. Covering "a wide range of topics pertinent to PSC in Illinois," the courses are intended for use by all of Illinois' PSC courts, which include 68 Drug Courts, 19 Veterans' Courts, 29 Mental Health Courts, and two courts addressing driving under the influence, known as DUI Courts, according to a state bar association news release about the upcoming courses.

Illinois

October 06, 2022, 1:57 PM