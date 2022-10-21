New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of Illinois Central Railroad Company (IC). The suit brings claims against former IC senior manager, Michael Belcher, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information by posting an internal manual on LinkedIn without IC'S consent, deleting source code in place for IC's financial systems and requesting a ransom to restore access. IC seeks a temporary restraining order to require Belcher to immediately restore IC’s access to the financial systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00888, Illinois Central Railroad Company v. Belcher.

Technology

October 21, 2022, 7:11 AM