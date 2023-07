New Suit - Insurance

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Illinois Casualty Co. The suit names Cajun Club and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation filed by individuals alleging that the club used their likenesses for marketing purposes without permission. The case is 3:23-cv-00487, Illinois Casualty Company v. Meyers' G.M. Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Cajun Club et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

defendants

Arianny Celeste Lopez

Brenda Geiger

Cielo Jean Gibson

Hilary Hepner

Jaime Longoria

Jessica Hinton

Joanna Krupa

Krystal Hipwell

Lina Posada

Lucy Pinder

Masha Lund

Meyers' G.M. Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Cajun Club

R&N Enterprises, Ltd. d/b/a Cajun Club

Rosie Wicks

Tara Leigh Patrick

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute