Illini Fire Equipment filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Illini Fire Service on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit was filed by Duane Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02163, Illini Fire Equipment Co. v. Illini Fire Service LLC.

July 27, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Illini Fire Equipment Co

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Illini Fire Service LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims