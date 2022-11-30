New Suit - Contract

Hartford Casualty Insurance and Advon Corp. were sued Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff and attorney Jerry M. Martin on behalf of Illini Drilled Foundations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00150, Illini Drilled Foundations, Inc. v. Advon Corporation et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 6:16 PM