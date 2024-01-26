Illegal and So Awful: Yale Law Students Turn to Court Over T...

News From Law.com

Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School filed a lawsuit on Thursday asking the federal court to order the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to respond to a 2016 petition to include gender-affirming surgery through veterans' medical benefits. The Transgender American Veterans Association, TAVA, and two veterans who were denied gender-affirming surgery by Veterans Affairs or the VA, requested an amendment to the regulations to cover sex-reassignment surgery, but have yet to receive an official response from the department, court records show.

Connecticut

January 26, 2024, 1:58 PM

nature of claim: /