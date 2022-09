Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winne, Banta, Hetherington, Basralian & Kahn on Thursday removed a lawsuit against United Airlines to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by attorney Migir Ilganayev who contends that United was negligent and lied about the reasons it delayed an Aug. 6, 2022 flight to Tel Aviv, Israel. The case is 1:22-cv-07672, Ilganayev, v. United Airlines, Inc.