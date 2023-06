Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Razor Group GmbH and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit, centered on a $4.5 million asset purchase agreement, was filed by Sheils Winnubust P.C. on behalf of kettlebell maker IL Venture LLCA and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-00749, Il Venture LLC - A Kettlebell King Series et al v. Factory 14 UK Acquisition VI Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Chad Price

Il Venture LLC - A Kettlebell King Series

Jay Perkins

Nehemiah Heard

defendants

Factory 14 UK Acquisition VI Ltd

Factory 14 UK Acquisition VII Ltd.

Razor Group Gmbh

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract