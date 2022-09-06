New Suit - Employment

General Dynamics Information Technology was sued Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Zipin Amster & Greenberg on behalf of a former senior employee who contends that, although he had secured a $267 million federal government contract for the company, he was terminated in retaliation for complaining about a 'bait-and-switch' scheme in which the plaintiff was removed from a leading role once the contract had been secured. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01004, Ikome v. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

September 06, 2022, 7:03 PM