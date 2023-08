Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burke Williams & Sorensen on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Peter Nwosu on behalf of Jerry Ikogho, who was allegedly injured when a bathroom sink fell on his foot and shattered to pieces. The case is 2:23-cv-06270, Ikogho v. GEO Group Inc.

Real Estate

August 02, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jerry Ikogho

defendants

The Geo Group, Inc.

Does 1-50

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims