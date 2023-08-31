Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partners Callie A. Bjurstrom, Eric Fishman and Anne C. Lefever have stepped in as defense counsel to Viking Air Ltd. in a pending breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit concerning Viking's proprietary aftermarket modifications for Viking Air. The complaint, filed July 17 in California Southern District Court by Cooley on behalf of Ikhana Group LLC, disputes Viking Air's 'purported' termination of a decades-long license agreement, and accuses Viking of misappropriating data in an attempt to shut Ikhana out of the market for aircraft modification. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:23-cv-01306, Ikhana Group, LLC v. Viking Air Limited.

Transportation & Logistics

August 31, 2023, 8:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Ikhana Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cooley

defendants

Viking Air Limited

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract