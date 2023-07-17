New Suit - Contract & Trade Secrets

Cooley filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Ikhana Group concerning its proprietary aftermarket modifications for Viking Air Ltd. aircraft. The suit disputes Viking Air's 'purported' termination of a decades-long license agreement, and accuses Viking of misappropriating data in an attempt to shut Ikhana out of the market for aircraft modification. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01306, Ikhana Group, LLC v. Viking Air Limited.

Transportation & Logistics

July 17, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ikhana Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cooley

defendants

Viking Air Limited

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract