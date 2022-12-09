New Suit - Trademark

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips filed a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of IKE Smart City, a maker of 'smart' kiosks which provide free Wi-Fi and other city services. The suit takes aim at BIG Outdoor and SmartLink Ventures d/b/a Rove IQ for allegedly producing smart kiosks which mimic the plaintiff's registered trade dress. The defendants are also accused of plagiarizing the plaintiff's marketing materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08937, Ike Smart City, LLC v. Big Outdoor, LLC et al.

Technology

