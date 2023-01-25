Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb and Great Northern Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Otteson Shapiro on behalf of information and analytics company IHS Markit, which merged with S&P in 2022. The suit seeks over $100 million in coverage for business interruption claims arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:23-cv-00222, IHS Market Ltd. v. Great Northern Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 7:46 PM