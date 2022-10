Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Surplus Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for unpaid medical services rendered, was filed by the Seva Law Firm on behalf of IHealth Pharmacy LLC, doing business as Cet Pharmacy Service. The case is 2:22-cv-12587, Ihealth Pharmacy LLC d/b/a Cet Pharmacy Service.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 1:54 PM