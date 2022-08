New Suit - ERISA

Costco Wholesale was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Marcie E. Schaap on behalf of IHC Health Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00546, IHC Health Services v. Costco Wholesale et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 1:27 PM