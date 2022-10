Who Got The Work

Aetna, a health care insurance company, has turned to attorney Matthew S. Brahana of Fabian Vancott to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged unpaid medical bills, was filed Aug. 17 in Utah District Court by attorney Marcie E Schaap on behalf of IHC Health Services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dustin B. Pead, is 2:22-cv-00519, Ihc Health Services v. Aetna Life Insurance et al.