New Suit - ERISA

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, and Aetna were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court. The court action, seeking to collect allegedly unpaid charges for services rendered, was brought by attorney Marcie E. Schaap on behalf of Intermountain Medical Center-Life Flight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00142, IHC Health Services, Inc. v. Aetna Health of Utah et al.

Business Services

February 28, 2023, 5:14 PM