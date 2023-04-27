New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bracewell filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of custom software developer Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions Inc. and IgniteTech CX Solutions LLC. The suit takes aim at Belgium-based competitor company NGData Inc. The complaint contends that NGData poached employees of a company acquired by the plaintiffs and solicited those employees to steal the acquired company’s intellectual property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00311, Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc. et al v. Ngdata, Inc.

Business Services

April 27, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.

Ignitetech Cx Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bracewell

defendants

Ngdata, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/