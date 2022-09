New Suit - Patent

iGel Beauty filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Daily Nail Art Supply on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, asserts a patent pertaining to a nail lamp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02206, iGel Beauty LLC v. Daily Nail Art Supply LLC.

Florida

September 23, 2022, 5:55 PM