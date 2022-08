New Suit - Patent

Offit Kurman filed a patent lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of IFixit Corp. The complaint seeks declaratory judgment that the plaintiff does not infringe a patent held by Locket IP related to searching a database of TV program display cards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05731, IFixit Corporation v. Locket IP LLC.

Technology

August 12, 2022, 4:30 PM