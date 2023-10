News From Law.com

When the defense in a wrongful death personal injury case brought an apportionment request to the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday, their opposing counsel described the appeal as a "last ditch effort to escape consequences of its decision to not participate in the case." The appeal came after the defendant defaulted and the trial court said they were on the hook for $25 million in damages.

