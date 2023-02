News From Law.com

The National Law Journal launched a profile series of plaintiffs bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy as well as discuss industry trends. In the latest installment, Pomerantz partner Emma Gilmore discusses litigation against Jeffrey Epstein and Deutsche Bank, the pitfalls of a conservative Supreme Court and the importance of being unafraid of difficult cases or difficult work environments.

February 14, 2023, 9:00 AM