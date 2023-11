News From Law.com

Bar exam-takers who have not passed on the first try have probably heard they are in good company, given the list of extremely accomplished lawyers and political leaders who had to take the test multiple times. Still, for many, it's a difficult setback to overcome emotionally. Law.com spoke to several attorneys who didn't pass the bar on their first attempt about how to keep going and ultimately achieve your goal.

November 20, 2023, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /